2 people dead after crash near Antigonish late Friday

Two people are dead following a car crash near Antigonish, N.S., late Friday.

Antigonish County District RCMP, fire and EHS were called to the crash on Highway 245 in Maryvale around 10:16 p.m. AT.

Officers found a "heavily damaged" car off the road and a pickup truck in a nearby woodlot driveway with some damage.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the initial investigation indicates the car left the road, hit an embankment and overturned near the parked pickup truck.

The car landed on its roof near the ditch.

The driver of the car, a 21-year old man from Antigonish County, and the lone passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the truck was hit by parts that came off the car during the crash. The five people inside the truck at the time weren't injured.

Highway 245 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist visited the scene.

The highway has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

