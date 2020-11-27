2 charged with possessing gun after fleeing Dartmouth car crash

Two people have been charged with possessing a gun after police were called to a hit and run in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard in Dartmouth on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say in a news release they received a call at 9:10 p.m.

A vehicle on Mic Mac Boulevard ran into the back of another that was turning onto Horizon Court.

The driver fled the area, but officers later located the vehicle in the parking lot at Mic Mac Mall. While arresting the driver for failing to stop at the scene of a collision, officers noticed a long gun as they searched the car.

Police say they then also arrested a female passenger in relation to the gun.

A 21-year-old man from Cole Harbour, the driver, is facing one count each of:

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Possession of a firearm — no licence or certificate.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Unlawfully carrying a firearm or weapon.

Failure to stop after an accident.

Resisting arrest.

Failure to attend court.

The driver was also given summary offence tickets for driving with a suspended licence and driving without insurance, according to police.

The 17-year-old female passenger from Lawrencetown, Halifax County is facing charges of possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a licence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Police say both people were released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

