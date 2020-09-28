Two Nova Scotia men fined for breaking COVID-19 health rules

Two Nova Scotia men have been fined for violating health rules around COVID-19.

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a complaint under the Liquor Control Act at a residence on Willow Avenue.

In a release, police said they found that the gathering there exceeded the maximum limit of 10 people without social distancing.

By allegedly violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act, the 56-year-old man from New Glasgow was charged for failing to comply with the regulations.

It was not said how much the fine would be, but the act states it could be up to $2,000.

Man fined in Cape Breton

In the second incident, a 27-year-old man from Cape Breton Regional Municipality has been fined for failing to self-isolate properly under the province's COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they got a complaint on Friday night about a man being out in public after having recently arrived back home.

The man had been travelling within Canada, but outside the Atlantic bubble.

After investigation, the man was handed a $1,000 fine under the Health Protection Act.

Cape Breton Regional Police say this is the second charge they have laid under the act.

They say another person was charged earlier this year after being found in public against the rules.

Police say that person had not been travelling, but was required to isolate while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test.

No new cases

Nova Scotia has now gone six days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported.

The province has one known active case.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The latest case was announced Tuesday and involves an essential worker from the western zone who travelled outside of the country.

Nova Scotia Health completed 863 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

The province has recorded 93,039 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and seven active cases Monday;

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and two active cases Sunday;

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

