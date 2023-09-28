N.S. appoints two new provincial court judges

Nova Scotia has appointed two new judges to the provincial court, including the outgoing director of the province's police watchdog.

Alonzo Wright, who was selected as the director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) in December 2022, will be presiding over provincial court matters effective Thursday.

Alongside Wright, Mark Heerema has also been chosen for the provincial court, bringing the court to a full complement of judges.

The provincial Justice Department said in a statement that Wright has practised criminal law since 1996 and has worked as a senior Crown attorney with the Public Prosecution Service.

Heerema also worked with the prosecution service after being called to the Nova Scotia bar in 2007.

Erin Nauss has been chosen as the interim director of SiRT. A permanent director will be announced at a later date.

Wright is now one of four African Nova Scotian judges on the provincial court.

This comes just over a month after the province chose its first African Nova Scotian chief judge. Perry F. Borden replaced Pamela Williams, who held the position for 10 years.

(CBC)

