2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. as province updates symptoms list

Nova Scotia is confirming two new cases of COVID-19 and is expanding the list of symptoms being screened for the virus.

The province has had 1,048 confirmed cases and 58 deaths to date.

"This expanded symptom list is being adopted by all provinces and territories and is based on our growing knowledge of how COVID-19 can present," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"As we move out of the first pandemic wave, it remains important to test anyone who has symptoms that could be due to COVID-19."

People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811 online:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

20 active cases at Northwood

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 427 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Two long-term care homes and seniors facilities in the province have active cases in Nova Scotia, including Northwood, where 16 residents and four staff have active cases. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

Eight people are currently in the hospital and four of those in the ICU, while 961 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

The premier and chief medical officer of health will provide an update at 3 p.m. on Friday.

