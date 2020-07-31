2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Both cases are in the Central Zone, according to a news release.

The two cases are Nova Scotians who travelled outside of Canada but have been in self-isolation since returning to the province. This comes after more than two weeks of no cases in the province.



The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 456 tests on Thursday.

The province has recorded 1,069 cases and 64 deaths related to the virus. There is no one in hospital related to COVID-19 and there have been 63,647 negative test results.

Mandatory masks

Friday is the first day for mandatory use of non-medical masks in most indoor public spaces in the province.

However, Health Minister Randy Delorey said on Thursday the province is taking an honour-system approach to the mandatory mask policy.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

