Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

One case is in the eastern health zone and the other in the central zone, according to a news release.

Both cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the people are self-isolating.

There are now 29 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update at 1 p.m.

The province is also renewing its state of emergency starting at noon on Jan. 10 and lasting until noon on Jan. 24.

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,831 tests on Thursday.

Between Jan. 3-7, there were 558 rapid tests administered at pop-up sites in Halifax.

A technician places rapid COVID-19 swabs into a test tube container on Nov. 24 at Dalhousie University in Halifax. There are currently 29 active cases in the province. (Robert Short/CBC)

University students should be tested

The province is also urging post-secondary students who have returned to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their isolation, regardless if they have symptoms.

The appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.

Students must have self-isolated for the full two weeks even with a negative test result. They may not attend in-person classes until they have completed their isolation.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 need to complete a self-assessment online or call 811.

New Brunswick situation being monitored

Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release on Thursday that the province is closely watching the situation in neighbouring New Brunswick.

There has been a surge of cases there this week, with the province hitting a single-day record of 31 new cases on Wednesday. Twenty-four new cases were identified in New Brunswick on Thursday.

"The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols," McNeil said in the release.

Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. and New Brunswick have all imposed isolation rules for travellers coming outside of the province since the Atlantic bubble burst in November .

People coming into Nova Scotia from the other Atlantic provinces, however, are not required to quarantine.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Thursday. There are nine active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported 24 new cases on Thursday with 130 active cases. One person is hospitalized and in intensive care. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to the orange phase to deal with the growing number of cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday and currently has eight active cases.

