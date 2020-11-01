Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nova Scotia, with no details about how either person got the virus.

Both new cases were identified Saturday, bringing the total active cases to 13, according to a release from the province.

The new cases are in the Central Zone and are under investigation.

No details were provided about whether they were related to travel, any of the recent public exposures, or another source. The province also did not say whether they were self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 554 tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,111 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday and has 35 active cases, down from 39 the day before.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday. It has three active cases. One new presumptive positive case reported on Saturday turned out to be negative.

P.E.I. is reporting no active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



