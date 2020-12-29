2 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 1 person in hospital

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one person is now in hospital.

One case is in the central health zone and is linked to a close contact, according to a news release. The second is in the northern zone and is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are currently 30 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported a combined total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 25 and 28.

New household gathering limits across Nova Scotia that came into effect ahead of the holidays require gatherings to be limited to 10 people total, including household members.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued one ticket in the time period of Dec. 23 to 28. A woman in Aylesford, N.S., was fined $697.50 on Dec. 26 for failing to comply with orders under the Emergency Management Act.

Halifax Regional Police did not issue any summary offence tickets in relation to gatherings over the Christmas holidays.

Heading into New Year's

While people are no longer directed to avoid the Halifax and Hants County areas, the province has advised against unnecessary travel this holiday season.

Strang said people need to continue to follow the public health protocols.

"Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands frequently," he said in Monday's news release.

The active exposure list for Nova Scotia is here.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,370 tests on Monday.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has six active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Tuesday. There are 19 active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Tuesday and has 31 active cases. There are three people in hospital and two of them are in the ICU.

