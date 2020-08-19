Two N.S. teens charged after allegedly swinging noose at Black family

Two teenage boys are due in court next month in Bridgewater, N.S., on charges of public incitement of hatred after allegedly waving a noose at a Black man and his family last summer.

Greg Dean and Cyndi Rafuse were on a family camping trip with their two sons in the Chester, N.S., area on Aug. 15, 2020.

On that Saturday afternoon, they went to a municipal beach on Lower Grant Road and said a blue truck pulled into the parking lot. Dean said two teenagers got out of the truck and stared at him. He said he and his sons were the only people of colour on the beach that day.

Dean said one of the teens was holding a noose. He asked the two if there was a problem — to which one replied, "There might be," according to Dean.

RCMP did not lay charges after meeting with the family the following day, but they did launch an investigation.

(Left to right) Cyndi Rafuse, Greg Dean, Peter Fisk, and Lauryn Guest attend a Black Lives Matter picnic in Chester, N.S., last August at the same beach where Dean said his family was threatened with a noose. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Two teens were charged nine months later, according to court documents filed April 28. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The offence of public incitement of hatred carries a maximum sentence of two years.

