2 Halifax Mooseheads picked in 2nd round of 2018 NHL Draft

Halifax Mooseheads stars Jared McIsaac and Benoit-Olivier (BO) Groulx were both drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft on Saturday in Dallas.

McIsaac, an 18-year-old defenceman from Truro, N.S., was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with the fifth pick of the second round, 36th overall. He was touted as a likely first-round pick.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Red Wings, he said it was "definitely worth the wait."

"[It's a] very surreal moment. A lot of family here with me this week and I owe it to them," said McIsaac.

McIsaac scored nine goals and had 38 assists in 65 games for the Mooseheads in the regular season this year.

Mooseheads forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 18, was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks with the 23rd pick of the second round, 54th overall.

Groulx, who grew up in Quebec, played in every game in the 2018 regular season and scored 28 goals and 27 assists.

"When I look at Anaheim, they're first in developing young guys. It's great for me to go to an organization where they'll develop me to be an NHL player," he said in a quote posted on the Twitter account of the Ducks.

In being selected by the Red Wings, McIsaac will be in familiar company. Moosehead Filip Zadina was picked sixth overall by the Red Wings on Friday night.

Zadina scored a team-high 44 goals for Halifax this season and had 38 assists.

Nova Scotian Luke Henman was also selected in the draft. He was picked 96th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes with the third pick of the fourth round.

Another Halifax Moosehead, goalie Alex Gravel, is also expected to be drafted Saturday.