9-year-old girl found, man remains missing in Kejimkujik

A nine-year-old girl who was missing overnight in Nova Scotia's Kejimkujik National Park after a canoe trip was found on Tuesday afternoon, and the search continues for the man who was with her.

RCMP said they were called in Monday evening when the pair didn't show up at home as planned.

The girl was found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in woods.

"She's not injured and she's in good shape," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

She said the pair was last seen about eight kilometres outside the park canoeing in the Mersey River.

A Canadian Forces cormorant helicopter assisted in the search on Monday night and Tuesday morning, at which time an RCMP helicopter took over at noon, said Mark Gough, spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic.

3 ground search and rescue teams involved

Gough said the search is focused on the Mersey River area.

Three ground search and rescue teams are also involved.

There were a few thunderstorms in the area overnight with some wind and the temperature reached a low of 12 C in the early morning hours.

MORE TOP STORIES