2 men charged after home invasion in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP have arrested and charged two men after a home invasion was reported in Lower Sackville on Friday.

RCMP responded at 6 p.m. after the home owners called to report being robbed..

According to an RCMP news release, police were told that the men had a gun.

The men fled in a vehicle. It was located shortly after on Highway 102 with the two men still inside.

Police said a weapon was recovered but they did not specify what kind.

They two men face a variety of charges, including breaking and entering and committing armed robbery.

The release stated all items stolen during the home invasion were recovered and returned.

The men, ages 31 and 35, are set to appear in court this Monday.

This is the second home invasion and armed robbery incident in Lower Sackville in just over a week.

A Halifax District RCMP news release from June 29 said a 59 year-old woman was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and committing armed robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On June 24, police were called to a complaint of a home invasion in Lower Sackville where police say they found a man holding a woman down who had a knife in her hand. Police arrested her without incident.

The woman was later released and is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on August 31.

Police could not say if the two incidents are connected.

