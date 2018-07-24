2 Halifax men charged after forcible confinement, assault

Two Halifax men are facing 22 charges after police say a man and a woman were assaulted and forcibly confined in an apartment for several hours.

Halifax Regional Police say they are also looking for a third suspect — a Halifax man.

At 10:45 p.m. on July 19, police responded to an assault in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street, according to a news release.

Police said officers went into the apartment and found the two suspects and two victims, but another man had left the scene before police arrived.

The two suspects had gone to the apartment shortly after midnight, police said. The third man had arrived some time later. The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both of Halifax, were threatened and assaulted while being held.

The woman was able to leave the apartment and seek help just before police arrived, and both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not believe the incident is a random act.

Const. Amy Edwards said Tuesday the victims and their assailants all know each other. But she couldn't say who called police or who the apartment belongs to. A weapon was used, but Edwards would not identify it.

"I can't get into too much detail about the incident right now because it's still under investigation," she said.

Police arrested two 45-year-old men at the scene. Both are charged with several counts of unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats. One of the men is also charged with breaching probation.

Both men appeared in Halifax provincial court on July 20. Police are still looking for the third suspect.

"We do believe that we have the third suspect identified, however it's really early in the investigation and we've been unable to locate that person," Edwards said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

