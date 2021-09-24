2 inmates escape from Dartmouth jail, police investigating

The Justice Department is warning of two men who escaped the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday evening.

Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, was on remand at the jail for charges that included theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession and breaking and entering.

Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, was on remand for charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while disqualified, failure to attend court and breach of conditions.

The men escaped at 8:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Clarke is described as five feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with light brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Smith is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call Halifax Regional Police.

The Justice Department says it plans a full review of the incident.