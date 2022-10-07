2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Highway 103 crash
5-year-old child among the injured
Two people died and two were seriously injured — including a five-year-old — in a crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S..
Halifax RCMP say they were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. Thursday.
They discovered that a Hyundai Santa Fe travelling east crossed the median and collided head-on with a Jeep Patriot that was heading west.
The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Bridgewater woman, died at the scene. A passenger in the back seat, a five-year-old from Bridgewater, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.
The driver of the Santa Fe, a 62-year-old man from Upper Tantallon, also died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, a 53-year-old woman from Upper Tantallon, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
Police say the weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The area experienced periods of heavy rain on Thursday.
Highway 103 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.