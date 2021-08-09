2 dead following crash on N.S. Highway 101

Two people are dead following a crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 101 Sunday evening.

RCMP say the crash happened near Mount Uniacke around 8:05 p.m. AT when a vehicle travelling east toward Halifax left the road and ended up in the ditch on the other side of the highway.

The driver was a 20-year-old man from Dartmouth and the passenger was a 23-year-old woman from Sydney. Both were declared dead by first responders at the scene.

The highway was shut down between exits three and four for several hours but has since reopened to traffic.

RCMP are still investigating.

MORE TOP STORIES