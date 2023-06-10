2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Pictou County
A man and a woman are dead after a crash in northern Nova Scotia early Saturday. A third person has minor injuries.
RCMP say vehicle left the road, rolled over in McLellans Brook
A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northern Nova Scotia early Saturday. A third person has minor injuries.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police were called to Brookville Road in McLellans Brook around 4:10 a.m. AT.
He said the three people were travelling in a Honda CRV that left the road and rolled over.
Marshall said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
One is a 23-year-old Trenton, N.S., woman, while the other is a 23-year-old Stellarton, N.S., man.
The injured man, who was the driver, is a 23-year-old from Hillside, N.S.
Marshall said it's unclear what caused the crash and it's unknown if alcohol was a factor.
Brookville Road was closed for a few hours after the crash, but has since reopened.
