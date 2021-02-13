2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 cases Saturday and has 10 active cases.

Both new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The cases are in the northern and western health zones of the province. Both people are self-isolating, according to Nova Scotia's health authority.

One person in Nova Scotia is in intensive care related to the virus.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases Saturday and has 160 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador officials will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. It reported 50 new cases Friday.

P.E.I. has two active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES