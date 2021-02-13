Skip to Main Content
2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 cases Saturday and has 10 active cases. 

Nova Scotia reported two new cases on Saturday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Both new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The cases are in the northern and western health zones of the province. Both people are self-isolating, according to Nova Scotia's health authority. 

One person in Nova Scotia is in intensive care related to the virus.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

