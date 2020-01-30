N.S. government awards P3 contract for twinning of Highway 104

Dexter Nova Alliance has been awarded the public-private partnership project that will twin Highway 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish, N.S.

Dexter was selected from three shortlisted proponents to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the second of the highway.

According to a news release from the provincial government, Dexter submitted the highest scoring proposal, based on technical approach, financing and overall cost. The province will negotiate terms of a final agreement, including costs, before the end of March.

The project agreement is expected to be finalized in April, according to the news release. Once the contract is formally awarded, project cost information will be made public.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, with a completion date of no later than the end of 2023.

Residents in the area have long called for the stretch of road to be twinned in an attempt to address the number of car accidents. Since 2009, there have been 320 collisions, 13 of which led to the deaths of 18 people on the untwinned portion of Highway 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish.

Under the terms of the project, Dexter will take over ongoing operating and maintenance responsibilities for the twinned portion of the highway and another 25 kilometres of existing highway. That includes snow removal, pothole repair and any repaving that may be required during the 20-year agreement.

