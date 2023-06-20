Twila Grosse to run for PC Party in upcoming Preston byelection

Twila Grosse says she was "born ready."

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives announced that the 61-year-old will be their candidate in the upcoming Preston byelection.

Grosse worked at Halifax Stanfield International Airport for 36 years and has a background in finance.

"Honestly, I never thought I would be doing this," she said. "But now I really do feel I'm ready for it, and I want to make an impact and help the people in my community and the riding of Preston."

Grosse said she was approached to run for the party 10 years ago but she was working at that time. A lifelong community advocate and Cherry Brook resident, she has been active in the riding for many years and has served on numerous boards, including the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.

"I just see so much potential in my area," she said. "I just want to be a change-maker."

The byelection became necessary following the resignation of Angela Simmonds in April. Simmonds ran against Zach Churchill for the Liberal leadership last year and lost. A lawyer by training, she has since taken a job with a Halifax-based law firm.

Liberal Angela Simmonds stepped down as the MLA for Preston in April. (Paul Palmeter/CBC )

Grosse will be up against business owner Carlo Simmons, who is running for the Liberal party, which has held the seat since 2003. Colter Simmonds, a community advocate and local basketball coach, is running again for the NDP. Simmonds took 28 per cent of the vote in 2021, just behind the Tory candidate Archy Beals's 29 per cent.

Premier Tim Houston, who was touring Preston on Tuesday with Grosse, called her "the right candidate at the right time for this constituency."

"She cares about the community, is passionate about the community, understands the community and she'll represent the community in an awesome way as part of our PC majority government," he said in an interview.

Houston said the focus right now is on earning the trust of voters, but he hinted that Grosse could join his cabinet if she wins the byelection.

"She's an incredibly impressive person — great resume, passionate, smart — definitely cabinet material. But we're not looking that far ahead."

Houston has until Oct. 1 to call the byelection. Although he would not provide more exact details than that on Tuesday, the premier said Preston would have a new MLA in time for the fall sitting of the legislature.

