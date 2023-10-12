Twila Grosse, Karla MacFarlane make history at Province House

Twila Grosse says it wasn't until she was standing outside the chamber at the Nova Scotia legislature, waiting to be welcomed on the floor for the first time, that the significance of the day hit her.

"I was humbled at the opportunity," she told reporters on Thursday following the first day of the fall sitting at Province House.

Grosse, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission and African Nova Scotian Affairs, is the province's first Black female cabinet minister and her party's first Black MLA.

"So many things were going through my head but one of I guess the most important things was just the fact that I recognize, as an African Nova Scotian, we've come a long way.

"Should we be satisfied? No. But this is the start, I believe, of something really, really good and I am just elated that I've been given this opportunity."

As Premier Tim Houston accompanied Grosse into the chamber for the first time she looked up at the gallery and acknowledged friends and family members in attendance, including her sister and brother. Grosse said she's grateful for the support and belief people have given her.

"I did not get here on my own. There have been so many that have supported me."

Karla MacFarlane was also thinking about family and friends as she was elected to be the legislature's first female Speaker of the House, shortly after Keith Bain announced he would be resigning.

MacFarlane, who was the community services minister until last month, called her election as Speaker a "profoundly humbling moment."

"Not just for me, for everyone in Nova Scotia," she told reporters after the conclusion of business at the House.

"This is a long time coming. This mattered to all parties and to all people in Nova Scotia."

MacFarlane said she was interested in becoming Speaker from the moment she got involved in politics in 2013, but now that the moment is here it is surreal.

"I'm obviously nervous but I am committed to doing the very best job that I can and looking forward to learning the routine and being good at the job and being fair, of course."

