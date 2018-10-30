Volunteers needed to watch out for 'cold-stunned' sea turtles

A wildlife organization is hoping to recruit beach lovers throughout Atlantic Canada as volunteer turtle watchers, part of an effort to rescue endangered sea turtles that become "cold-stunned" by cooler waters this time of year.

The turtles come to the waters off the Atlantic coast during the summer, and head back to warmer waters off the southern United States and in the Gulf of Mexico in the fall.

But some juveniles end up with hypothermia before they can make the trek.

"Their body temperature is dependent on the water around them," said Kathleen Martin, the executive director of the Canadian Sea Turtle Network. "So if the water gets too cold, they also can get too cold."

Arlynne McGrath is a volunteer with the Canadian Sea Turtle Network. She's shown here patrolling Pomquet Beach near Antigonish, N.S. (The Canadian Sea Turtle Network)

Turtles typically become cold-stunned when the water temperature dips to about 10 C. That's when the hard-shelled sea turtles start washing ashore, including green turtles, Kemp's ridley and less commonly, loggerheads. The Kemp's ridley turtles are considered "critically endangered."

The Sea Turtle Network has about 40 volunteers throughout Nova Scotia and New Brunswick who've signed on to keep an eye out during weekly beach walks. But the organization is hoping to recruit more.

"One of the challenges we have in Nova Scotia, we have so much coastline that's uninhabited," said Martin, "and a lot of it's rocky. The shell, when you see it, can sometimes look like a rock, so it just involves lots of eyes on the ground."

Simon MacDonald is six years old and loves to patrol for sea turtles with his mother, Angela MacDonald. In this picture they're patrolling Arisaig Beach in Antigonish County. (Canadian Sea Turtle Network)

In the past three years, volunteer watchers have found 12 sea turtles. People who find one on land are asked to call the network's toll-free number at 1-888-729-4667.

Volunteers are instructed to mark the location using GPS, take photos and complete an incident report. If the turtle is still alive, someone from the network will come and place it under veterinary care.

If volunteers can't immediately reach the network, they are asked to use gloves and a garbage bag to carefully take the turtle to someone cool and safe, or at least to move it up beyond the high water mark.

Martin said sea turtles can survive for long periods out of the water, even though people often mistake them for dead.

"Sometimes you can't see them actively breathing, but their heart is still beating, and sometimes it could be once an hour."

Nova Scotia is at the far north of the Kemp's ridley turtles' juvenile habitat. Adults typically live in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (Canadian Sea Turtle Network)

But she said the cold-stunning is very hard on the turtles, and although the group has rescued a number of live ones, none have survived.

"The animals have often stopped eating so they're very low on energy, they're highly lethargic, often they have pneumonia as well. So there are a lot of complications involved with those little guys, and we really want to do everything we can to give them the best chance."

Martin said the network also studies the dead animals to try to learn more about them.

"We're still really students of these animals," said Martin. "We'd love people to be keeping their eyes out, it's really important."

Read more stories from CBC Nova Scotia