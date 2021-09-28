No injuries reported after floatplane forced to land in lake near Halifax airport

There are no injuries after a floatplane experiencing altitude problems was forced to land in Turf Lake, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesperson with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, said they received a call around noon local time about the situation.

"The pilot and aircraft are safe on the water," he said.

JRCC initially dispatched a Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood, but said that no longer became necessary after the plane safely landed.

The plane is a Cessna 206, the pilot told CBC News. He declined to be interviewed.

Turf Lake is located near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (Google Maps)

RCMP and fire crews assisted with removing the plane and pilot from the lake, confirmed RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Airport spokesperson Leah Batstone said the airport's emergency response services team also helped with the effort.

