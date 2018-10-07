Tuna fisherman dies after going overboard near Port Hood

A 68-year-old tuna fisherman from Arisaig, N.S., has died after going overboard on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce did not have many details of the incident, but said police received a call at 7:47 a.m. and were told the man had died.

The fisherman went into the water near Murphys Pond and his body was brought to Port Hood.

Joyce couldn't say how he ended up in the water, but since he was in his workplace at the time, the Labour Department is now investigating.

