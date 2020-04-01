Skip to Main Content
26 new cases of COVID-19 bring Nova Scotia's total to 173
Nova Scotia·Coming Up

26 new cases of COVID-19 bring Nova Scotia's total to 173

Nova Scotia announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, now bringing the provincial total up to 173. One of the new cases is at a seniors home in Enfield where two staff members and two residents had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will provide update at 3 p.m. AT

CBC News ·

Nova Scotia announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, now bringing the provincial total up to 173.

COVID-19 was previously confirmed in three seniors facilities: R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, N.S., and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S.

One of the 26 new cases announced Wednesday is a staff member at the Magnolia. That means three staff members and two residents at the facility have now tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 6,591 negative test results so far.

In a news release, the province said residents are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, which includes temperature checks twice a day.

In Tuesday's briefing, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the province will soon start providing more information on where COVID-19 cases are located, with a breakdown by Nova Scotia's four health zones. 

Strang also warned people to be skeptical about health advice being offered online by non-official sources, or products that claim to protect against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Strang also noted four Nova Scotia Health Authority employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are separate from the nursing home employees.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News