26 new cases of COVID-19 bring Nova Scotia's total to 173

Nova Scotia announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, now bringing the provincial total up to 173.

COVID-19 was previously confirmed in three seniors facilities: R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, N.S., and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S.

One of the 26 new cases announced Wednesday is a staff member at the Magnolia. That means three staff members and two residents at the facility have now tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 6,591 negative test results so far.

In a news release, the province said residents are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, which includes temperature checks twice a day.

In Tuesday's briefing, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the province will soon start providing more information on where COVID-19 cases are located, with a breakdown by Nova Scotia's four health zones.

Strang also warned people to be skeptical about health advice being offered online by non-official sources, or products that claim to protect against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Strang also noted four Nova Scotia Health Authority employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are separate from the nursing home employees.

