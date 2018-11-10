Site where 747 cargo jet overshot runway released by TSB
Components from Nov. 7 incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport to be examined in Ottawa
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released the site where a 747 cargo jet overshot the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport earlier this week.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning.
The plane was en route from Chicago to make a stop in Halifax to pick up live lobster to take to China. The plane stopped 50 metres from a fence near a public road.
The site was released Saturday.
TSB said components will be recovered during cleanup for further examination at its engineering lab in Ottawa.
The plane will likely stay where it is for the next few days.
Airport management is working with SkyLease Cargo, the operator of the plane, as it makes plans to remove fuel from the aircraft so it can be removed from the site.
According to the airport, fuel removal could take a couple of days.
