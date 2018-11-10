Skip to Main Content
Site where 747 cargo jet overshot runway released by TSB

Site where 747 cargo jet overshot runway released by TSB

Components from a Nov. 7 incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport will be examined in Ottawa, according to Canada's Transportation Safety Board.

Components from Nov. 7 incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport to be examined in Ottawa

A 747 cargo jet went off the runway during a landing Wednesday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released the site where a 747 cargo jet overshot the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport earlier this week.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning.

The plane was en route from Chicago to make a stop in Halifax to pick up live lobster to take to China. The plane stopped 50 metres from a fence near a public road.

The site was released Saturday.

TSB said components will be recovered during cleanup for further examination at its engineering lab in Ottawa.

The plane will likely stay where it is for the next few days.

Airport management is working with SkyLease Cargo, the operator of the plane, as it makes plans to remove fuel from the aircraft so it can be removed from the site.

According to the airport, fuel removal could take a couple of days.

