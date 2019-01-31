All 6 people aboard EHS LifeFlight plane are safe following emergency landing

Six people, including two patients, aboard a small EHS LifeFlight plane are safe following an emergency landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday.

Tiffany Chase, a spokesperson with the Halifax International Airport Authority, said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. AT.

Chase said the medevac aircraft notified the airport tower that it was returning after departure due to a "suspected mechanical issue."

"A short time later the aircraft landed on runway 14 and it stopped on the runway, unable to taxi off on its own," Chase said in an emailed statement.

According to the Transportation and Safety Board of Canada, the main landing gear of the Beech 200 had collapsed. The TSB is now investigating.

I gather that Airport Fire responded an hour-ish ago for an issue with the landing gear of the LifeFlight plane. No reports of injuries that I’m aware of and situation was brought under control fairly quickly. No HRFE assistance was required. Photo submitted <a href="https://t.co/oslMqcB6Om">pic.twitter.com/oslMqcB6Om</a> —@HRMFireNews

"We are thankful that all six people on board, including two patients, are safe with no reported injuries," Colin Flynn, the senior manager at EHS LifeFlight in Halifax, said in an emailed statement Sunday.

"When it was determined that an emergency landing was necessary, we immediately dispatched ground ambulances to the airport to facilitate patient transport."

He said there was a short service disruption for EHS LifeFlight on Saturday "while we ensured the wellbeing of all our staff."

The program has since resumed service with its helicopter and critical care ground unit. It's unclear how long the plane will be out of commission.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSBAir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSBAir</a> deploys team of investigators following main landing gear collapse at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia —@TSBCanada

Flynn said TSB was immediately contacted.

TSB investigators have taken photos at the airport and secured parts for analysis, according to TSB spokesperson Dean Campbell.

Campbell said investigators will continue to assess the situation to determine their next steps

