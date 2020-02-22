Truro's Burgess wins 3rd world junior curling championship

Truro's Karlee Burgess is a three-time world junior women's curling champion.

The 21-year-old Burgess, playing third stone for the Manitoba team skipped by Mackenzie Zacharias, helped Canada to a 7-5 victory over South Korea in the gold-medal game on Saturday in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. South Korea was undefeated entering the final game.

Emily Zacharias and P.E.I.'s Lauren Lenentine are the other members of the championship team.

The Canadian men's team skipped by B.C.'s Tyler Tardi defeated Switzerland 7-2 in the final for a gold-medal sweep.

Burgess won six Nova Scotia junior women's titles and two world championships playing out of Nova Scotia. She was a member of the gold-medal team skipped by Mary Fay in 2016 in Denmark and Kaitlyn Jones in 2018 in Scotland.

She moved west this year to join the Manitoba-based team. They won the national championship in January, marking a record third national junior women's title for Burgess.

"World champion? That sounds pretty amazing," Mackenzie Zacharias said in a Curling Canada media release. "It was a fantastic game, Korea played great. We struggled a little in the first half, but we played a great second half. It's incredible and I'm so happy."

It was a 4-4 game after six ends before Canada came on late.

"Everybody made a lot of shots in the second half and we were able to have a really good last two ends and that's what made the difference today. I wouldn't say we were in complete control but we knew we could force the extra (end) if we needed to," she said.

