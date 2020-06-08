N.S. inquiry digs into what Truro police knew about mass shooting and when

During the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia the RCMP had little contact with the closest municipal police force in Truro, prompting lingering questions from residents and people who lost loved ones about why more wasn't done to ask for help and set up roadblocks around the town.

On Monday morning the public inquiry examining the rampage that left 22 people dead, injured others and devastated communities, is examining the Truro Police Service's role and communications between the two police forces.

Truro's police chief Dave MacNeil is scheduled to testify about the events of April 18-19, 2020.

CBC News previously reported the municipal police agency's only direct involvement overnight was to station an officer at the town's hospital following a request from the emergency department when staff there learned RCMP were searching for someone after a shooting in Portapique, N.S., about 38 kilometres away.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

The hospital remained locked down into the morning and Truro police officers guarded the entrance. Some family members of those being treated spoke to them in the overnight hours.

Call logs obtained by CBC show that minutes after the first call from the hospital at midnight, a Truro corporal called the RCMP for the first time. About an hour later, an RCMP dispatcher called back to advise they were responding to an active shooter situation and the suspect was linked to a former police car that might have a type of decal on it.

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., the RCMP called Truro police five times, relaying information gathered about the suspect's vehicles, and it sent three "be on the look out" bulletins to police agencies in the province. Shortly after 8 a.m. the notice described the replica police cruiser and said Gabriel Wortman was "arrestable for homicide and is armed and dangerous."

Records released to CBC through freedom of information legislation also showed that MacNeil emailed the two highest-ranking Mounties in the province at 8:50 a.m. offering assistance. Chief Supt. Chris Leather responded at 10 a.m. saying they believed the suspect was "pinned down" in Wentworth.

Leather and Supt. Darren Campbell later clarified in a June 2020 press conference that Leather's comment related to believing the suspect was contained at a home in Glenholme, N.S., a community 34 kilometres closer to Truro.

But at 10 a.m., the gunman was actually in Debert, N.S., even closer to Truro, where he killed Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton, Victorian Order of Nurses colleagues who were in separate vehicles on Plains Road.

He then drove into Truro and continued south toward Halifax, injuring one RCMP officer and killing three more people: Const. Heidi Stevenson, Joey Webber and Gina Goulet.

Receiving that email at a time when officers in Truro were talking about calling in more people — and about 20 minutes after they heard from an RCMP dispatcher that the suspect might be heading toward the town — changed his team's perspective, MacNeil previously told the Mass Casualty Commission.

"We kind of took a collective deep breath and figured this was a done deal," he said in an August 2021 interview.

"The decisions I made the rest of the day were based on that email."

Several senior Mounties have told the inquiry just how hectic it was responding to the shootings and in particular how things shifted quickly Sunday morning after they realized the gunman was on the move again and targeting people on the roadside.

That Sunday morning, it was difficult for Truro police to follow where the gunman had been spotted, especially after the email about Wentworth, and that they did not receive clear tasks from the RCMP, MacNeil told the commission.

'Fragmented' information

"The information we were getting was fragmented and it really didn't make a lot of sense to us," the police chief told inquiry investigators.

The police service did ask the officers working that morning to drive around the town and tell people who were out walking they should go back inside. MacNeil said fortunately most businesses were closed because of COVID but his dispatchers did try to call the big stores that were open to advise them of a situation in the county.

Request to lock down Truro

At 10:37, an RCMP dispatcher called a Truro dispatcher to pass on that Staff Sgt. Bruce Briers, the risk manager working out of the RCMP's Operational Communications Centre, wanted the municipal police force "to lock down" the town.

By then the gunman had already driven through downtown Truro, but neither police agency knew that at the time.

When Truro Cpl. Ed Cormier asked what locking down meant, the RCMP dispatcher suggested "maybe you can do some roadblocks on the main," according to the transcripts previously released to CBC.

In an affidavit filed in response to a lawsuit launched by families, Supt. Darren Campbell described the exchange as telling Truro "to advise them to secure the perimeter of Truro."

MacNeil called the RCMP's characterization as "a bit of a misrepresentation of the truth." He said it would've been helpful to have been told something more specific details about where to set up a roadblock, when interviewed by the inquiry.

Within half an hour, Truro police did respond to a possible sighting of the gunman at a Sobeys in Lower Truro, N.S., that was not founded.

The gunman's replica police vehicle captured on security camera driving on Esplanade St. in Truro, N.S., the morning of April 19, 2020. (RCMP)

MacNeil did not find out the gunman drove through downtown Truro until the RCMP released surveillance photos of the replica cruiser captured from local businesses in a press conference nearly a week after the shootings.

He felt "completely blindsided" and would have appreciated a heads up from the RCMP, he told the commission in his interview.

In it, the police chief also spoke about how he felt the RCMP was resistant to his force's plans to release documents detailing a 2011 warning about the gunman through freedom-of-information.

