Police mum on details of overnight crime in Truro, N.S.

RCMP and the Truro Police Service are keeping mum about a crime scene in Truro, N.S., that has closed a downtown road.

Truro police are referring all questions about the incident to the RCMP.

The RCMP will only confirm there is a crime scene, and a news conference will take place at police headquarters in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke would not comment on any potential injuries or deaths associated with the incident.

Truro police announced on Facebook that Willow Street is closed between the Best Western Truro Glengarry hotel and the Lawtons drugstore, and that it will likely be closed for most of the day.

