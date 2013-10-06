Truro police probe homicide after 23-year-old man found dead

Police in Truro, N.S., are now treating a suspicious weekend death as a homicide, the deputy chief said Monday.

Deputy Chief Robert Hearn said a 23-year-old man was found dead in a Robie Street apartment building early Sunday.

"The investigation is on going and there is no risk to the general public at this time," Hearn said.

Police did not release the victim's name, nor provide information on any suspects.

The Truro Police Service said they were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday when someone discovered a body in the building.

