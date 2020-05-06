Skip to Main Content
Truro police searching for missing 3-year-old
Nova Scotia

Truro police searching for missing 3-year-old

The child is wearing a black jacket embroidered with U.S. flags and a fur hood and blue rubber boots.

People with any information are asked to contact police at 902-895-5351

CBC News ·
Police in Truro are currently searching for Dylan, 3, who was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets. (Town of Truro/Facebook)

The Truro Police Service is currently searching for a missing three-year-old.

The child, named Dylan, was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro.

The child is wearing a black jacket embroidered with U.S. flags and a fur hood, camo pants and blue rubber boots.

People with any information are asked to contact police at 902-895-5351.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News