Truro police searching for missing 3-year-old
The Truro Police Service is currently searching for a missing three-year-old.
The child, named Dylan, was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro.
The child is wearing a black jacket embroidered with U.S. flags and a fur hood, camo pants and blue rubber boots.
People with any information are asked to contact police at 902-895-5351.
