A 69-year-old man is facing charges of gross indecency and indecent assault related to alleged historic sexual offences, according to Truro police.

A release issued late Friday stated ​that Truro resident Arthur Chestnut was arrested earlier in the day.

Police say the alleged offences, involving two "young males," date back to between 1968 and 1970.

Police said they launched their investigation in response to complaints received from two adult men this past June and August.

"Our investigation leads us to believe there are other victims," reads the release.

Police are asking anyone else who may have had a "similar type of experience" to contact them.