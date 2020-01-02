Truro police investigating after body found in parking lot

Police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot in Truro, N.S., on Waddell Street Thursday morning.

Insp. Rob Hearn with the Truro Police Service said someone walking in the area spotted the body and called the police just after 8 a.m. AT.

He said patrol officers and members of the force's criminal investigation unit went to the scene and found the body of an elderly male.

"The preliminary investigation doesn't show that there's any cause of concern that he was a victim of criminal activity, but the autopsy should clarify that tomorrow," Hearn said.

The scene is no longer cordoned off to the public, he said.

