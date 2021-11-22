Truro police investigate suspicious death
Police in Truro, N.S., are investigating a suspicious death that was reported overnight Sunday.
Male found unresponsive on Arthur Street, according to police
According to a statement, Truro Police Service officers were called to an apartment on Arthur Street for a report of an unresponsive male.
Police are still on the scene and are withholding the name of the victim until his relatives are notified.
