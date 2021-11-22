Skip to Main Content
Truro police investigate suspicious death

Police in Truro, N.S., are investigating a suspicious death that was reported overnight Sunday.

Male found unresponsive on Arthur Street, according to police

Officers with the Truro Police Service were called to an apartment on Arthur Street. (Robert Short/CBC)

According to a statement, Truro Police Service officers were called to an apartment on Arthur Street for a report of an unresponsive male.

Police are still on the scene and are withholding the name of the victim until his relatives are notified.

