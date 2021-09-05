Police investigating after suspicious death in Truro early Sunday
Truro police are investigating after a body was found at a building on Robie Street early Sunday.
Body was found at an address on Robie Street around 2 a.m.
The Truro Police Service said they were called to the scene around 2 a.m. and were still there as of 7 a.m.
The death is considered suspicious, but police said there is no risk to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
