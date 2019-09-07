Truro man dies in boating accident

A Truro man died Friday in a boating accident in Shortts Lake, Colchester County.

Colchester RCMP responded to a call just before noon.

According to an RCMP release, two men had been on the lake in a canoe when the boat overturned. One man made it to shore.

RCMP and the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the recovery of the body of a 58-year-old man. Police noted there were personal flotation devices in the canoe but they were not in use.

Police say the man who did not make it to shore remained with the overturned boat. A local woman on a paddleboard attempted to rescue him, but he was not able to remain afloat.

RCMP has requested the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. The investigation into the cause continues.

