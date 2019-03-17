Labour department issues stop-work order after workplace incident in Truro

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that happened Saturday night in Truro.

Cpl. Greg Densmore with the Truro Police Service said officers were called to Intertape Polymer Group Inc., a company that manufactures tape and plastic wrap, just before 9 p.m.

The Quebec-based company has a plant on the corner of Abbey Ave. and Polymer Rd. in the Truro business park.

The local fire department and EHS were also there, but Densmore said he couldn't comment further on what happened, or whether anyone was injured.

A spokesperson confirmed in an email that the Department of Labour and Advanced Education is inspecting a workplace in Truro, although she didn't say which facility.

The department has issued a stop-work order on the equipment that was involved.

CBC News has reached out to Intertape Polymer Group Inc. for comment and is waiting on a response.

