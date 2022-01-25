RCMP charge Truro-area man with attempted murder after stabbing

RCMP have charged a 54-year-old Truro Heights, N.S., man with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old woman multiple times.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were called to a report of a stabbing on Anita Crescent in Truro Heights on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body.

An ambulance took the woman to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and she was later transferred to Halifax.

Police found the suspect in a wooded area nearby and said he was arrested without incident.

The man is facing charges of attempted murder, uttering threats and failure to comply with a release order. He's in custody awaiting his first appearance in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.

