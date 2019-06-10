Truro doctor 'quite shaken' by cancer diagnosis oversight, says regulator

A Truro doctor has been reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia for missing details on a CT scan that showed the spread of cancer in a patient who ended up dying eight months later.

The patient's family alleges that had Dr. Kieron McGibney recognized information in her March 2017 CT scan, her ovaries could have been removed and, with chemotherapy, she could have lived a little longer.

The patient died in November 2017.

For his part, McGibney notified the patient and her family about his error as soon as he recognized it in September 2017.

In a decision released on Sept. 9, 2019, the college noted McGibney "was quite shaken and continues to be disturbed by the error to this day."

How did this happen?

The patient, who had a history of bowel cancer, was referred to McGibney in January 2017 for hernia repair work.

They had an initial consultation about surgery in February 2017 and after that, McGibney ordered a CT scan.

Even though it was written in the March 2017 CT report, McGibney missed "the single, short, but significant sentence mentioning the possibility of metastatic deposits," said the decision.

In April 2017, McGibney met with the patient to discuss the CT results as it would relate to her hernia repair.

When they met again for the surgery in August 2017, the patient told McGibney she was "having a lot of problems with abdominal bloating and discomfort."

McGibney felt her abdomen and "no particular issues were noted other than the known hernia."

Surgery day

During the surgery, McGibney noted quite a bit of swelling and fluid buildup, which shouldn't have been there.

McGibney was not able to repair the hernia.

Tumour nodules were found and one of these was biopsied.

In the mid-abdomen, there was "a large domed structure with a smooth greyish surface and no obvious adhesions to surrounding structures."

McGibney then went to the patient and her family and told them advanced cancer was found.

An urgent CT scan and bone scan was ordered. The CT scan showed the "mass represented Krukenberg tumours" and "increased spread within the abdomen and newer metastases."

Looking over March 2017 CT scan

On Sept. 2, 2017 — days after the surgery — McGibney went back and reviewed the March 2017 CT report and saw what he missed.

"He was shocked to discover the March 2017 CT scan had shown some small nodules suspicious for reoccurance," the decision stated.

McGibney then spoke with the patient and explained what happened. He offered an apology and then told the patient's family what happened.

"He was shocked and felt terribly about this," the college noted. "Once this issue was recognized, he did all he could to expedite care for the patient."

College investigation

The college's investigation committee reviewed the family's complaint about McGibney.

"The committee is concerned Dr. McGibney read the report and the CT images in the context of tunnel vision with a view to the hernia repair he was going to complete, and failed to read and correctly interpret other relevant information," the college stated.

It also noted McGibney's error "goes beyond error in judgment."

"The report was only two pages in length. It clearly indicates the patient is ill. It appears Dr. McGibney failed to read the entire report, and failed to appreciate the findings in the context of her entire clinical picture," the college stated.

McGibney said he thinks of the patient when reading reports on a regular basis to help ensure this never happens again.

The committee noted McGibney is still early in his career and they're "hopeful" he has and will learn from this error.

Outcome

The committee concluded it was "more likely than not" a hearing committee would conclude McGibney's actions constituted professional misconduct.

McGibney and the investigation committee reached an agreement with respect to the complaint. He still has his full licence and no restrictions or conditions on his practice, and agreed to contribute an undisclosed amount toward the college's costs.

