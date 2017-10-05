Truro urologist admits to professional misconduct in care of 2 patients

A Truro, N.S., urologist's licence to practise medicine will be suspended for one month this summer after he admitted to professional misconduct in the case of two patients.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia reached a settlement agreement with Dr. Jacob Puthenparumpil. His licence to practise medicine will be suspended between June 22 and July 21, according to a decision issued on May 7 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia.

Two of Puthenparumpil's patients filed two unrelated complaints in 2016 against him.

Puthenparumpil performed a circumcision on Patient A, a 26-year-old man, but the patient thought he was getting a different procedure, known as frenulum release.

"He failed to confirm that Patient A fully understood the procedure when seeking informed consent and proceeded under a mistaken belief that consent had been obtained," said the decision.

2nd case

The second complaint had to do with post-operative care of Patient B, an 87-year-old man who had been recovering from surgery to insert a suprapubic catheter.

In that instance, Puthenparumpil failed to recognize the potential for a bowel injury before the patient was discharged from hospital. The patient died 13 days later, but there is no evidence that Puthenparumpil's failings in post-operative care caused the death.

"He failed to be appropriately responsive to the concerns expressed by Patient B's family," said the decision.

It noted Puthenparumpil provided explanations for his conduct that were not accurate or consistent, but "he did not intentionally attempt to obstruct the investigations."

No prior complaints or complaints since

Since the filing of these two complaints, there haven't been any other complaints made against Puthenparumpil, said the decision.

Prior to the two complaints, there weren't any disciplinary findings against Puthenparumpil during the time he's been licensed with the college, according to the decision.

Besides the licence suspension, Puthenparumpil must pay the college $20,000 (including HST) to cover part of the college's costs of investigating the matter.

