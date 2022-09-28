Truro company churning out hundreds of utility poles for Nova Scotia Power

Stella Jones is the only company in the province that pressure-treats the wood used in utility poles.

A Truro, N.S., company is playing a key role in restoring power after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked it out for hundreds of thousands Nova Scotia Power customers.

Nova Scotia Power is in the process of replacing hundreds of poles damaged in the storm. Stella Jones is the only company in the province that pressure-treats the wood used in utility poles.

Most of the poles are made from yellow pine brought in from the southern U.S.

The company treats other types of lumber, but right now the focus is exclusively on replacing poles damaged by Fiona.

Nova Scotia Power buys 7,500 poles a year, but around 1,000 poles have left the plant per day since the storm hit.

