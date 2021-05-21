No signs of stopping: Truro businesses engage in friendly sign war
More than 50 businesses have taken a jab at the sign war
All it took was a simple challenge from a local radio station.
Now more than 50 businesses are engaging in an epic sign war that has taken over Truro, N.S.
"It's been refreshing because here are these businesses that are struggling and they are actually putting a smile on the faces of the of the town residents," Coun. Cathy Hilton said Friday.
It all started last week when Big Dog 100.9 challenged businesses on Robie Street to call out their neighbours — all in good fun, of course — by sharing cheeky messages on their front signs.
Sign wars have been popping up across the U.S. and Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, including one in Ontario that gained international attention.
Cindi Crawford, a sales associate at Floors Plus in Truro, had heard about the sign war in Ontario before the Truro radio station issued its challenge.
"I thought they were hilarious," she said. "Some of the ones just blew my mind, the creativity."
She couldn't resist the challenge.
Crawford decided to take on Swiss Chalet.
The restaurant didn't chicken out and accepted the challenge.
But Pizza Delight also had a bone to pick with the chicken establishment.
Another local restaurant, Frank and Gino's Grill and Pasta House, couldn't help but get in on the fun, calling out Home Hardware for "counter fitting."
Home Hardware hit the nail on the head.
Wilson's Home Heating brought it full circle and snapped at Floors Plus.
Even the local veterinary clinic had to join.
Councillor Hilton said the challenge is just heating up and there are no signs of stopping, as Nova Scotia's lockdown continues.
"It's been a very, very long 12 months and I think it's been great to see that the businesses are rallying their spirits and they're just trying to keep going."
With files from Information Morning Halifax
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?