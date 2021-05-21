No signs of stopping: Truro businesses engage in friendly sign war

All it took was a simple challenge from a local radio station.

Now more than 50 businesses are engaging in an epic sign war that has taken over Truro, N.S.

"It's been refreshing because here are these businesses that are struggling and they are actually putting a smile on the faces of the of the town residents," Coun. Cathy Hilton said Friday.

It all started last week when Big Dog 100.9 challenged businesses on Robie Street to call out their neighbours — all in good fun, of course — by sharing cheeky messages on their front signs.

Sign wars have been popping up across the U.S. and Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, including one in Ontario that gained international attention.

Cindi Crawford, a sales associate at Floors Plus in Truro, had heard about the sign war in Ontario before the Truro radio station issued its challenge.

"I thought they were hilarious," she said. "Some of the ones just blew my mind, the creativity."

She couldn't resist the challenge.

Crawford decided to take on Swiss Chalet.

Floors Plus was the first business to participate and offered their flooring services to Swiss Chalet. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

The restaurant didn't chicken out and accepted the challenge.

Swiss Chalet got in on the game and accepted Big Dog's challenge. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

But Pizza Delight also had a bone to pick with the chicken establishment.

Pizza Delight didn't hold back and asked Swiss Chalet if they wanted a "pizza" them. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

Another local restaurant, Frank and Gino's Grill and Pasta House, couldn't help but get in on the fun, calling out Home Hardware for "counter fitting."

Frank and Gino's Grill and Pasta House called on the local police to check on Home Hardware's "counter fitting." (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

Home Hardware hit the nail on the head.

Home Hardware didn't hold back. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

Wilson's Home Heating brought it full circle and snapped at Floors Plus.

Wilson's Home Heating had a gas and called out Floors Plus. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

Even the local veterinary clinic had to join.

Truro Veterinary Hospital proves the challenge is just heating up. (Big Dog 100.9/Facebook)

Councillor Hilton said the challenge is just heating up and there are no signs of stopping, as Nova Scotia's lockdown continues.

"It's been a very, very long 12 months and I think it's been great to see that the businesses are rallying their spirits and they're just trying to keep going."

