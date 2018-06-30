'Catastrophe-causing decisions': U.S. family separation policies protested in Halifax

About 60 people attended Grand Parade in Halifax Saturday afternoon to protest against U.S. policies that have seen migrant families separated from each other as they've crossed the border into the country.

​Amanda Clark, a mother of three, attended the protest. She said seeing the faces of children separated from their parents motivated her to join.

"I look at each one of them every day and I think, I can't even imagine," Clark said.

There were demonstrations happening elsewhere in Canada and across the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the Trump administration's policy of separating illegal migrants last week.

"What's going on in the United States is wrong," Trudeau said June 20 in Ottawa. "I can't imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada."

Pressuring Canada to do more

But Clark said Canada, being America's other direct neighbour, must do more.

"We are the closest neighbour who has the privilege to say something, we share the other border … if our government doesn't stand up, how do we expect anybody to stand up to the States during these catastrophe-causing decisions?" Clark said.

Signs at the Keep Families Together rally in Halifax. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Katharine MacDonald, organizer of the Families Belong Together rally, said letters written by demonstrators will be sent to Canadian politicians.

"We thought that everyone has a different perspective, everyone brings something different to how they see the crisis right now, they make different associations between what's happening in Canada and what's happening in the United States and for that reason we think it's important to write those messages ourselves," she said.

Demonstrators in Halifax also compared the U.S. policies to Canada's treatment of Indigenous people and black people.

"In Canada, we have a past of family separation that is government led and it's predominantly Indigenous Canadians and black Canadians and we just see a lot of links between the racism and discrimination and anti-immigration sentiment — they just tie together," said MacDonald.

Military band targeted

At one point during the protest, a uniformed U.S. marine band carrying musical instruments showed up. Demonstrators then began chanting at them: "No one's illegal on stolen land," "Unceded Mi'kmaqi," and "No justice on stolen land." The band left a short time later.

Masuma Khan, a Halifax activist, led some of the chants.

About 60 people attended the Families Belong Together rally in Halifax Saturday afternoon. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

"We want folks to recognize that no one is illegal on stolen land, that there has been genocide here that continues to happen, that Indigenous children are continuously taken away from their mothers, they are put into the foster care program," she said.

"We think residential schools aren't happening right now, but reality is the modern day residential school ... the modern day Sixties Scoop is happening, colonialism hasn't ended."

