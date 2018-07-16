Trudeau's Nova Scotia visit includes a stop at an Acadian landmark

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be touring parts of Nova Scotia on Monday and Tuesday.

Trudeau will visit Beaubassin and Fort Lawrence National Historic Sites near Amherst at 3:15 p.m. on Monday. His tour of a former Acadian village and the British fort will be closed to the media.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will join Central Nova MP Sean Fraser in Antigonish for an announcement at a barbecue.

The public event will be held at St. Francis Xavier University on University Avenue from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

It's expected that Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday amid shifting federal-provincial relations, CBC News learned last week.