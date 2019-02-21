Trudeau pledges $86.5M from Ottawa to help build Burnside connector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his visit to the Halifax area, announcing up to $86.5 million in federal funding to improve a busy expressway into the city.

Trudeau says the money will help extend the Highway 107 Burnside Connector and build a high-speed bypass to connect Highways 101, 102, and 118.

The prime minister says the connector will "go a long way in making commutes shorter and safer," adding that its construction is expected to create 150 jobs.

The federal money from the Building Canada Fund is in addition to $107 million announced by the province, while the Halifax Regional Municipality will provide the remainder.

Later today, Trudeau is expected to take part in a tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.

Black Nova Scotians who say they were racially profiled on Parliament Hill earlier this month are also expected to receive a personal apology from Trudeau during his visit to the centre.

Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal donors at a Halifax hotel.

