Justin Trudeau surprises new Canadians at Wolfville citizenship ceremony

A group of new Canadians erupted in cheers and applause when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise appearance at their citizenship ceremony in Wolfville, N.S., Tuesday.

Trudeau was in Halifax to announce $492 million in funding to boost youth employment, but he dropped in at the citizenship ceremony at Acadia University in the afternoon.

Forty-five people from 13 countries were granted citizenship. They were told they would receive a congratulatory video message from Trudeau.

Citizenship Judge Joan Mahoney asked for the video to be played, but then requested technical help when it didn't start.

Trudeau then came on stage.

Trudeau told the crowd that from where he stood, 'the future looks very bright and it's because people like you have chosen Canada.' (CBC)

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, so enjoy this special day. Celebrate the journey that led you here," he said.

"Where I'm standing, the future looks very bright and it's because people like you have chosen Canada. On behalf of all Canadians, welcome home."

MORE TOP STORIES