Trudeau to visit Halifax, St. Stephen, N.B., on Thursday

The prime minister is expected to visit a seniors residence in north-end Halifax to talk about the progress of a national pharmacare program before travelling to St. Stephen where he'll talk to local seniors about investments in a better quality of life for aging Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with first-time home buyers in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Monday. Trudeau is heading to the Maritimes on Thursday. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Halifax and St. Stephen, N.B., on Thursday to talk to seniors about highlights from the federal budget.

The budget, announced last week, includes measures intended to pull struggling retirees out of poverty and allow employed seniors to earn more in their jobs before having to give up money through the guaranteed income supplement.

Trudeau's first stop will be at the Northwood Residences in Halifax at 9:30 a.m.

According to his itinerary, Trudeau will discuss the budget's progress on implementing national pharmacare.

The prime minister will be joined by Bernadette Jordan, the MP for South Shore-St. Margarets and the federal minister of rural economic development.

At 2 p.m., Trudeau will be at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen where he's scheduled to meet with local seniors and talk about federal investments in a better quality of life for aging Canadians.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the federal health minister and the MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, will also be in attendance.

