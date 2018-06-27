Skip to Main Content
Truck rollover knocks out power near Tatamagouche

Electricity out for 429 customers in Malagash area, expected to be back on by 1 p.m.

CBC News ·
The power is out for customers in the Malagash area after a tractor trailer accident. (CBC)

The power is out for 429 customers in the Malagash area on Nova Scotia's north shore after a tractor-trailer rollover.

RCMP say the tractor-trailer overturned on Smith Road in Upper Malagash, which is near Tatamagouche. 

The outage affects customers in Malagash Mine, Blue Sea Corner and Malagash Point, according to the Nova Scotia Power website. 

The power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

